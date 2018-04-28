Karonga coach says team ready to fight

Karonga United have said they are confident of beating in form Civo Sporting Club in a TNM Super League match to be played at Karonga Stadium today.

The newcomers had a productive away trip to the south last weekend with an impressive 2-0 win over Nchalo United and a 3-2 loss to Red Lions in a game in which they were leading 1-2 with 10 minutes to go.

However, the Lilongwe based giants Civo will also be coming into the game in great form themselves after collecting 4 points from their 2 matches played so far including a recent 1-0 victory over blue eagles.

Speaking to Malawi24, Karonga United head coach Christopher Nyambose said they are ready to continue their impressive form by claiming the scalp of the civil servants.

“We are ready for the test and I’m sure from what we have shown so far in our matches we’re going to claim the three points,” said Nyambose

He said as they will be at home and it’s vital that home advantage should be utilized.

On his part, Civil sporting Team Manager Gabriel Chirwa said the encounter will be a difficult one for his side.

“But we are not afraid despite playing away, we are going to the north to pick up the 3 points,” said Chirwa.

In other mouth-watering clashes of week 3 in the league, Be Forward Wanderers will take on Nyasa Big Bullets at the Bingu National Stadium while Blue Eagles will travel to Mzuzu to face struggling Mzuni fc with Nchalo United taking on fellow newcomers TN stars.