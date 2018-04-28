MEC advises stringers to be neutral

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has advised its stringers who will be working in various areas during elections to be neutral and fair when carrying out their work.

The call was made by the Media Commissioner for MEC Dr Moffat Banda during the closing of training workshop for stringers in Lilongwe.

Banda said the attitude of the stringers towards their work during elections will be determined by the output of the materials they will send which will be published or broadcast by media houses.

He therefore said the commission has employed them to bridge the gap that was identified where media coverage of the electoral processes and the contesting candidates was concerned.

Banda then urged the reporters to cover contestants equally.

He assured that the commission will support the stringers with required materials to ensure that there should be free and fair elections.

According to Banda, the commission will be monitoring the stringers during the elections process.