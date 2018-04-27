TN Stars keen for first win

Newly Promoted TN Stars football club believe that they will this weekend bounce back from their disappointing 4-1 loss to Blue Eagles in their first match of 2018 TNM Super League.

The rookies are expected to invade the Southern Region to meet fellow newcomers, Nchalo United on Saturday before meeting the league leaders Red Lions at Mangochi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

TN Stars’ Head Coach Meke Mwase has said his side is not afraid of meeting either of their two opponents since football is full of surprises and his boys are fully prepared.

“We are respecting them since we are playing at their homes but we are not frightened, anything can happen in football. We are prepared to play better and win,” Mwase told Malawi24 in an interview.

The former Swaziland’s Mbabane Highlanders gaffer added by giving hope to the Kasungu based outfit’s fans that despite having some injuries the team will try all they can to not disappoint.

“Of course four of our players are injured and we wish if we had them this weekend but I know that the remaining ones will do the job.

“We are leaving Kasungu with the aim of collecting points but as I’ve already said that in football anything can happen, we are promising them that we will do what we can,” concluded Mwase.

Nchalo United who have a single point from three matches and had their first three points deducted due to match fixing charge say though they lost to Karonga United last weekend they are prepared to turn the tables.

Charles Manda, the Lower Shire based outfit Coach, has said they are expecting a crucial match against TN Stars considering that both have just joined the top tier from lower leagues.

“It will be a difficult match and each one of us will want to win so that should look bigger than the other one.

“Nchalo fans should not be worried about last weekend’s result you can’t win all matches in football, it happens they should continue supporting us,” Manda told this publication.

TN Stars are second from the bottom with no point while Nchalo are on 11th position with a single point from three matches played and presently Red Lions are leading the table with seven points.