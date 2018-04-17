DPP given seven days to apologise to Mzuzu vendors

Vendors in Mzuzu have given the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) seven days to apologise to the traders.

The vendors who sell merchandise in designated places in the city want DPP regional governor for the North Kenneth Sanga and Member of Parliament (MP) for the city Leonard Njikho to retract remarks urging businesspersons to sell their items anywhere in the city.

The traders issued the demand on Monday morning after holding demonstrations aimed at pressing the Mzuzu City Council to remove vendors selling their merchandise in the streets and other undesignated places.

They told the council that they will stop making profits if other people are allowed to ply trade anywhere in the city.

In reaction to the ultimatum, DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila told the local media that the party will take action on the issue.

Sanga made the controversial remarks over a week ago after a meeting with female vendors in the city.

According to reports, the DPP official took the women to the undesignated places and told them they are free to sell their merchandise anywhere.