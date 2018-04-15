Nkhotakota Police reduce crime

Nkhotakota Police Station has been applauded for reducing crime in the first quarter of 2018 by about 19.6 percent.

The law enforcers were commended during the Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held on Thursday in the district.

Among other issues, the meeting was aimed at strengthening security and analysing crime in the district.

Presenting crime data, Nkhotakota police research and planning officer Thandizo Chimganda said in the first quarter of 2017, Nkhotakota registered 138 criminal cases against 111 cases in 2018 in the same period, making 19.6 percent crime reduction.

Speaking during the meeting, Assistant Commissioner of Police Beatrice Kaondo appreciated the achievement. She also commended all police officers, community policing forums and the general public for their contributions in reducing crime.

Kaondo said: “The success is due to the cordial and good relationship between police and the general public and it’s our wish to see a safe and secure environment in the district and Malawi at large.”

She further asked the community members to keep working hand in hand with the police by reporting any form of crime happening in their respective areas.

Nkhotakota District Commissioner Joseph Bokosi also applauded Nkhotakota Police for tremendously reducing crime and for having crime free Christmas and New-year season.

Meanwhile, in this year’s action plan, the police station has put in place measures to combat gender based violence and domestic violence and to protect children by conducting sensitization and awareness meetings.