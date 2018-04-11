Codein kills student at Chanco

A youthful fun seeker died over the weekend having taken alcohol which was mixed with cough syrup.

The lad, only identified as Gome from Blantyre who was studying at Pact College was joined by his brother and other friends on a drinking spree.

They travelled from the commercial city to the old capital city, Zomba to patronise social weekend activities only for the young man to meet his fate.

There are however mixed reports on incidents that led to his death.

Some say he had died around midnight and was pronounced dead an hour later at Zomba District Hospital where his fellow imbibers took him when some people had advised them he was unconscious.

Others say he died on Saturday morning.

Tidbits about the said mixture.

Codeine/Lean is a slang term for a concoction which includes a cough syrup popularised through Trap music, a genre of hip hop songs from the US. The cough syrup used for the drug Lean which is also called Purple Drank contains codeine and promethazine.

The cough syrup, used in doses much higher than medically recommended, is typically mixed with ingredients such as the soft drink Sprite. The amount of cough syrup used can exceed up to 25 times the recommended dose.

The incident comes amid incessant calls by groupings such as Drug Fight Malawi for government to swiftly act on matters of controlling alcohol and drug use among the youth.

A few years ago, several organisations moved in unison for a ban on liquor packed in sachets popularly known as ‘Ma BlackBerry’.

The liquor was going for as low as K15 and the organizations argued it was too cheap hence the upsurge in the intake on the part of the youth.