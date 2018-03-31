Man in for assaulting wife

A 36 year old man is in police custody at Nkhotakota police station for beating his wife and scalding her with hot water.

The man has been identified as Fanizo Moses.

On the material day, the suspect went to a drinking joint without leaving any money for food.

Nkhotakota police deputy police spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the man returned in the evening and started demanding food but his wife told him there was no food for him.

“This didn’t go well with the husband and he mercilessly beat her. Additionally, he poured on her hot water preordained for his bathing which left the woman with blisters on the right leg.”

The woman reported the matter to Nkhotakota police for assistance and the law enforcers opened a grievous harm case against her husband.

Following investigations, police on Wednesday arrested Moses.

Fanizo Mozes (36) hails from Nabale village in the area of Traditional Authority Namkumba in Mangochi and will appear in the court of law soon to answer charges of grievous harm contravening section 241 of the penal code.