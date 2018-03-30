Mutharika under fire over government spending

Dedza East Parliamentarian Juliana Lunguzi has blasted President Peter Mutharika for failing to reduce expenditure at this time when government is facing financial challenges.

Recently, Malawi Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara said in a letter that government has freezed employment in civil service among others as a way of controlling public expenditure.

However, Lunguzi observed that President Peter Mutharika yesterday went to Mangochi with a large entourage which according to her is a waste of money contrary to the claimed measures of controlling expenditure.

“Only in Malawi, OPC circulates a letter to control public expenditure. Today APM is in Mangochi to open a one stop centre with a whole entourage & the function has a free cloth bought by government. Is this a priority yet we even freeze employment? Our priorities_upside down,” Lunguzi said in a tweet.

The government letter leaked earlier this week showed that government has suspended the recruitment of new workers and promotion of current civil servants as part of measures aimed at cutting expenditure.

According to the circular dated March 23 and signed by Muhara, government has frozen recruitment of staff except for special services. Promotions will also only be allowed in special circumstances.

Muhara also said in the circular that only the Speaker, the Chief Justice and the Chief Secretary will be allowed to travel business class during foreign trips.