Moyale beat TN Stars in friendly

Moyale Barracks on Sunday beat newly promoted Super League side TN Stars 3-1 in a friendly game.

The game was part of the two clubs’ preparations for the upcoming Super League season which is expected to start on 14th April.

It was played at Mzuzu University and started with both teams playing attacking football.

The first chance came in the opening minutes when TN Stars’ Ghanaian striker Justice Mnesa’s shot from inside the 18 yard box was parried away by Moyale goalkeeper McDonald Harawa.

Then just before halftime, Moyale found the back of the net through Dan Sibale.

However, TN Stars equalised early in the second half.

But Gasten Simkonda restored the soldiers’ lead when he beat several defenders before shooting past TN goalkeeper Wanipa Gondwe.

Sibale then scored his second of the game to make it 3-1.

Moyale head coach Charles Kamanga said it was a tough friendly since TN Stars is a good team.

“It wasn’t easy for us to win since TN is a good team and as you can see they played good football,” he said.

Kamanga added that the friendly games will give him a chance to determine his first eleven.

When asked to comment on Khuda Muyaba’s situation at the club, Kamanga said Muyaba – who left the club without permission – is already out of his plans and he cannot comment anything on the player’s military duties because he is not responsible for that.

On his part, coach for TN Stars Meke Mwase said his players played well only that they conceded two silly goals.

He also lamented that his assignment with the national team affected the club’s preparations for the game.