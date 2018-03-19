Woman gang raped in LL

Five men are on remand at Maula Prison in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe for gang raping a 19 year old woman.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani said the incident happened on Wednesday last week at Lumbadzi trading centre in Lilongwe.

According to Makalani, during time of the incident, the victim together with her friends, went to the trading centre for a drinking spree.

“Whilst there, she got excessively drunk and was picked by a group of seven men pretending to be good Samaritans. They picked her up on pretext that they wanted to escort her to her home.

“Whilst on the way, the lady fell unconscious and the men took her into a nearby bush where they raped her in turns,” Makalani said.

Some passersby discovered about the incident and reported the matter to her friends who followed her and found her at her home.

Following the incident, the victim reported the matter to Lumbadzi Police Station where she was referred to a health facility for medical examination.

Medics at the facility established evidence of a possible defilement. Consequently, the police opened a case of rape and managed to arrest the five men in connection.

The five men appeared before the Nkukula Magistrate Court on Thursday where they pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.