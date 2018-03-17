Bullets supporters to decide colour change

Nyasa Big Bullets have said the club’s supporters will decide whether the People’s Team should change its colours.

The club’s marketing director Noel Lipipa made the remarks on Wednesday.

There were reports that Bullets were considering dumping the traditional red and white for green which is the colour of the club’s new owner Nyasa Manufacturing Company.

But while refuting the claims, Lipipa said if such a proposal comes up the club would consult its supporters.

“If our sponsor could propose for a colour change, then we will go to our supporters to ask them their take since this is their team, but for now our colours still remain red and white no change,” said Lipipa.

He however assured the club’s followers that a change of colours is not being considered at the moment.

Lipipa further added that one of the conditions which was given to NMC was that there should not be change of the club’s main colours and if the owners wants to do so, it should just be an additional colour but not replacing the main one.

He claimed that NMC officials have never showed any signs that that they will one day change the colours saying even the bus the company recently bought was painted red and white.