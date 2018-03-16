PIL donates K5m medical items to Nsanje District Hospital

In its continued efforts to assist government in provision of quality health services, Malawi’s major fuel importer Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has donated medical equipment Nsanje District Hospital worth K5 million.

Speaking during handover PIL General Manager Enwell Kadango said the health and education sector will remain the key focus areas in its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

“PIL through its Corporate Responsibility program is committed to collaborating with government in improving and promoting the health and well- being of the people of Malawi and the company will continue with the support to health and education sector,” Kadango said.

Kadango said the company was pleased to collaborate with the Malawi government in improving healthcare service in the country through donation of medical supplies to health facilities across the country

“We are cognizant of the fact that government was doing all it can to achieve its goals but due to lack of adequate resources the country is facing a lot of challenges hence the need for other players to come in for the country to achieve its meaningful development goals ,” he said

He called for more concerted efforts and stronger partnerships between government and private sector to ensure that there is a sustainable supply of health care delivery services in the country

“Our appeal to the private sector is that while government is all it can to stock our hospitals with drugs and medical equipment, we must also as private sector help in this noble cause and we believe together we can change the status of our public hospitals,” he said.

Receiving the items, Nsanje District Hospital Medical Officer Dr Alphonsina Ndembera thanked PIL for the assistance saying the items donated will go a long way in improving service delivery.

“I would like to thank PIL for this timely donation which will go a long way in improving the delivery of quality health services to our clients. The importance of these items to the delivery of our services cannot be overemphasizes,” said Dr Ndembera.

The K5 million worth of medial items includes oxygen concentrator, suction machine, ICU monitor machine, medical saws, oxygen masks, pop cutter manual, pop electric cutter and sterilizing drums among others