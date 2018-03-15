Nyasa, Bullets to sign MoU today

After months of uncertainty over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nyasa Manufacturing Limited and Big Bullets, there is now a sign of hope following a confirmation that the document will be signed this morning.

Over the past months, a section of the team’s supporters has been demanding answers from their former Chairman Noel Lipipa as to why the new owners failed to sign the document despite the signing being the condition for the company to take over the ownership of the club as discussed at the Extraordinary General Meeting last year.

According to reports, Lipipa signed a deed sale agreement which was drafted by NMC lawyers instead of Bullets lawyers.

It has also been reported that soon after signing the deed sale agreement, Nyasa Manufacturing Lawyers, MM Global, advised Lipipa not to release the document, a development which forced a section of supporters to demand for an immediate enquiry on the whole take over process.

This forced Nyasa Manufacturing to bow down to the pressure from the faction group which threatened to obtain an injunction to stop Nyasa Manufacturing from completely taking over the ownership of the club.

It has now been confirmed by Bullets former General Secretary Albert Chigoga that the said document will be signed this morning.

According to Chigoga, after the official signing of a memorandum of agreement between Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Nyasa Manufacturing Company the club will tell the public how events unfolded up to the takeover of the team by the current owners.