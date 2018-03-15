Robert Ng’ambi’s Platinum Stars facing relegation

Robert Ng’ambi’s Platinum Stars are on the verge of being relegated to Mvela League following a poor run of results in the South African Absa Premiership.

The Dikwena are anchoring the table with 17 points from 23 games and they are likely to face the drop by the end of the season.

Their latest 2-1 defeat at home to Free State Stars further decreased their chances of at least securing a playoff place in the 16 member league table.

Apart from Ng’ambi, Gerald Phiri Jnr will also be affected by the team’s drop from the top flight to the National First Division League.

Ng’ambi has been with the club for more than five seasons.

However, he will not be the first Malawian to play in Mvela League as Peter Mponda, Harry Nyirenda, Fischer Kondowe, Jimmy Zakazaka, Swadick Sanudi and Dave Banda have all played in the league for their respective former clubs.