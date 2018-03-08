Women asked to empower each other

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has asked women in the country to join hands in promoting and empowering fellow women and girls.

Mutharika made the remarks at the commemoration of International Women’s Day at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The day is commemorated on March 8 every year. This year it was celebrated under the theme “Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Girls and Women’s Lives.”

In her remarks, the First Lady said time has come to end violence among girls and women and deal with issues such as defilement and early marriages.

“Fellow women now is the time to support each other to end child trafficking and transform our lives,” she explained.

Concurring with Mutharika, chairperson for NGO gender coordination Network Emma Kaliya thanked government for the efforts aimed at empowering women and girls.

Kaliya said looking at how women and girls are living in communities, it shows that there is more work to be done in creating conducive environment for girls and women in the country.

Addressing the gathering, United Nations Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Macho pledged to work hand in hand with Malawi government in promoting rights of women and girls.

Different organisations, development partners and traditional leaders were represented at the event.

The day was spiced up by performances from rapper Tay grin and the Malawi Defence Force Band.