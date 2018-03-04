Chanco hunts for social weekend sponsors

Chancellor College is pleading with the corporate world to bankroll the next social weekend traditionally dubbed 8/8.

According to the entertainment committee, the event is scheduled for month end but there are no sponsors in sight. There is a target of massive sponsorship to support the three day happening.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Saturday, director of entertainment at the institution Gift Symon said they are organising an international standard social weekend which calls for weighty sponsorship.

“We have big plans for the social weekend as we want to make it international. Considering that good things come at a cost, we need more sponsors,” he said

When asked about the precise amount of funds required for the event, Gift said they are not in a position to set limits for the would be sponsors.

“We cannot set limits for either companies or individuals who wish to help us financially because we are not demanding but humbly asking for help.”

Being a second semester phenomenon, the 8/8 attracts huge interest from fun seekers. This is alluded to the fact that final year students enjoy their last fun moment of varsity life. In this regard, it is marred with drama and ecstasy, which has influenced the responsible committee to consider upping its standard.

The college which is located in Zomba, accommodates close to six thousand students. Entertainment events staged at the institution provides companies with an opportunity to promote their brands to thousands of students.