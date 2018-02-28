Heavy rain hits LL

Heavy rains on Wednesday damaged property at Gateway Mall in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The outside area at the mall was flooded by the rains and one the buildings had its roof blown off.

The roof on shops at the mall was also leaking, affecting customers and businesspersons.

Meanwhile, Standard Bank of Malawi has announced that its service centre at Gateway Mall has been affected by the storm.

According to a statement issued by the bank, the service centre will be limited in terms of offering services starting today.

“Please be advised that due to the damage caused by heavy rains, our Lilongwe Gateway Mall Service Centre will offer limited services from Wednesday 28th

February to Thursday 1st March 2018. All our digital channels will be available as always,” reads the statement that Malawi24 has seen from the bank.