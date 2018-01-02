Fischer to contest in 2019 elections

Days after former Flames captain Peter Mponda announced his plan to contest in the 2019 general elections, Nyasa Big Bullets legend Fischer Kondowe has also expressed interest to contest in the elections.

According to Kondowe, the idea of contesting has come based on the fact that the area where he lives, Blantyre City South Constituency, has remained underdeveloped for years despite having Members of Parliament in the august house.

“There are many reasons that makes people to contest in the elections. For instance, I have grown up in this area but there is nothing that is changing. In other areas notable developments are happening so I want to change this area,” the Former Flames and current Nyasa Big Bullets FC player said.

According to Fischer, most MPs that are elected in the area do not know the needs of the people since they haven’t grown up in the area.

“We don’t have good roads here and most youth have nothing to do. I know what youths need here and with the little something that I have I can find ways of making them have something to do,” Fischer added.

Recently, former Flames last man and relegated Wizard FC owner Peter Mponda also disclosed that he will also be contesting in the same Blantyre City South constituency which is currently occupied by musician Allan Ngumuya.

However, he did not disclose on which party ticket he will be contesting.

On the whether he is ready to face Mponda in the elections, Kondowe said he will meet his former teammate to map the way forward.