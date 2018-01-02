Recent News
Fischer Kondowe

Fischer to contest in 2019 elections

Days after former Flames captain Peter Mponda announced his plan to contest in the 2019 general elections, Nyasa Big Bullets legend Fischer Kondowe has also expressed interest to contest in the elections.

According to Kondowe, the idea of contesting has come based on the fact that the area where he lives, Blantyre City South Constituency, has remained underdeveloped for years despite having Members of Parliament in the august house.

“There are many reasons that makes people to contest in the elections. For instance, I have grown up in this area but there is nothing that is changing. In other areas notable developments are happening so I want to change this area,” the Former Flames and current Nyasa Big Bullets FC player said.

According to Fischer, most MPs that are elected in the area do not know the needs of the people since they haven’t grown up in the area.

“We don’t have good roads here and most youth have nothing to do. I know what youths need here and with the little something that I have I can find ways of making them have something to do,” Fischer added.

Recently, former Flames last man and relegated Wizard FC owner Peter Mponda also disclosed that he will also be contesting in the same Blantyre City South constituency which is currently occupied by musician Allan Ngumuya.
However, he did not disclose on which party ticket he will be contesting.

On the whether he is ready to face Mponda in the elections, Kondowe said he will meet his former teammate to map the way forward.

115 Comments

  9. Prince Tito on

    Aliyese alindiufulu wotenganawo mbali kuthandiza pachitukuko chadziko lathuli,ndipo sizoyanganila nkhope ayi,bolani kukhalanazo zokuyeneleza kupikisananawo pazisankhozo.Koma Vuto lidzangokhala pakati pa munthu wosankhidwayo ndi anthu akudera lake,kodi muzawatumikiladi ndimtima wofuna kuwasamalira miyoyo yawo?APA ndiye pagona nkhani.

    Reply
  18. Osborn Cin'amba on

    Its oky as far as he’s qualified.

    But looking at musician MPs …do u think wen pple go to Parliament concentrate on what they were voted for ?

    I don’t see many music awards in this country !

    So let him follow his dreams ..who knows it might be a start for a better change to our celebrities !

    Big up Fischer if its true

    Reply
  20. John Paul Mphande on

    My question is, how far dd he go wth his education? ili sibodza sinnayambe ndamva jahman akuthoka ngende. kodi amathanso? kuyima ndibwino ngati zomuyeneleza zili. ndimayamika nkasa ponena zoona kut anatulukira pa window.

    Reply
  27. Patricia Magombo on

    I don’t see any ploblem for the foot ballers to contest as long as they have all the requirements needed.

  29. Chris Mainje on

    Kodi a Fischer msce adayipezera kwaani..mlekeni Mponda yemweyo..a Fischer pa chimwankhunda comm day sec school paja mudangotulukapo ndi JC…msapatse anthu zokamba…

    Reply
  38. Charles Chisongah on

    Zamatama ayitu,Inu mulindi mkazi??,mukufuna kuzasokoneza maanja amzanu??,Inu ife matama ayi,ndale zalowa zibwana eti,nanga muzamfufuza bwanji wina pankhani yolima chamba atakusankhani nduna popeza kwainu ndiye ndinyanja fodyayo.Zamatama ayi.

    Reply
  52. Nixon Mindano Jr. on

    God gave us such liberty and we have a possibility to reach whichever limits in life, only if we have faith and believe in ourselves.
    Chomuletsa ndichani kudzayimira u MP? Komanso, mbuzi zomwe tilinazo, mix zadyera m’ma constituents mu, zikusiyana pati ndikuwalola ‘Anong’a’ kudzayimira u MP…

    Reply
  53. Sayid Yahayah Kananji on

    Power hungry yavuta pa malawi, mpila nokha mukufunaso kulamula, enaso ndi aja ubusa pano akufuna upresident ice tizingo kuombelani m’manja eti? One ndingoyambitsa boko halamu tithetse mbwelela zimenezi

    Reply
  59. Charles Salima on

    Those guys have got money they still can make it into the Parliament and start fighting for football enhancement in this country coz it seems all MPs who have been there have nothing to do with football. Moreover being a dreadlocks star doesn’t hinder him to be a member of Parliament. In Malawi you don’t need a degree to be a member of Parliament just MSCE and leadership skills with a good background that people can trust that’s all

    Reply

Leave a Reply

