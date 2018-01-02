Fischer to contest in 2019 elections

Days after former Flames captain Peter Mponda announced his plan to contest in the 2019 general elections, Nyasa Big Bullets legend Fischer Kondowe has also expressed interest to contest in the elections.
According to Kondowe, the idea of contesting has come based on the fact that the area where he lives, Blantyre City South Constituency, has remained underdeveloped for years despite having Members of Parliament in the august house.
“There are many reasons that makes people to contest in the elections. For instance, I have grown up in this area but there is nothing that is changing. In other areas notable developments are happening so I want to change this area,” the Former Flames and current Nyasa Big Bullets FC player said.
According to Fischer, most MPs that are elected in the area do not know the needs of the people since they haven’t grown up in the area.
“We don’t have good roads here and most youth have nothing to do. I know what youths need here and with the little something that I have I can find ways of making them have something to do,” Fischer added.
Recently, former Flames last man and relegated Wizard FC owner Peter Mponda also disclosed that he will also be contesting in the same Blantyre City South constituency which is currently occupied by musician Allan Ngumuya.
However, he did not disclose on which party ticket he will be contesting.
On the whether he is ready to face Mponda in the elections, Kondowe said he will meet his former teammate to map the way forward.
kungomva kut former footballer george weah is the new president of liberia ndebasi mpaka peter mponda
He must stop taking Cannabis Sativa and keep the hair a little small. Parliament is different from Big Bullets!!
No wahala !!
Asiye kaye katundu, komanso amete nyaupe zakakezo mwina ndizotheka
Kkkkkkkk achina George Wear aku malawi
MUKAMAFUFUZA NKHANI ZANUZO MUZIFUFUZA KUT AZAIMIRA CHIPANI CHANJI
Palibe dziko la drama ngati Malawi
Akwatire Kaye ala
Aliyese alindiufulu wotenganawo mbali kuthandiza pachitukuko chadziko lathuli,ndipo sizoyanganila nkhope ayi,bolani kukhalanazo zokuyeneleza kupikisananawo pazisankhozo.Koma Vuto lidzangokhala pakati pa munthu wosankhidwayo ndi anthu akudera lake,kodi muzawatumikiladi ndimtima wofuna kuwasamalira miyoyo yawo?APA ndiye pagona nkhani.
Welcome idea.
Lero palowa mbewa
Batchala Ku parliament kkkkk
Yaa we want people like u, so that u will encourage us to smoke fodya wamkulu it’s alright as long as u got things which is needed
Musiyeni apange maganizo ake
Ovotayo ndi chisiru
Anyamatawa asiya mbiri yabwino ya mpira pa Mw.Sadapangeko resign kamba ka mkwiyo.Apite ndithu,ndipo Mulungu awadalitse pa malingaliro awo.
1… Akwatire
1.. Amete
3..Aleke kusuta
4.. Dzina loti jahman avule…Akatero ndidzamuvotera……,
Its oky as far as he’s qualified.
But looking at musician MPs …do u think wen pple go to Parliament concentrate on what they were voted for ?
I don’t see many music awards in this country !
So let him follow his dreams ..who knows it might be a start for a better change to our celebrities !
Big up Fischer if its true
kkkkkkkkk comment loading……………. ..
My question is, how far dd he go wth his education? ili sibodza sinnayambe ndamva jahman akuthoka ngende. kodi amathanso? kuyima ndibwino ngati zomuyeneleza zili. ndimayamika nkasa ponena zoona kut anatulukira pa window.
Kodi chizungu ndi utsogoleri zikugwirizana bwerani Ku South Africa muzaone.kuli ma mp amangoyankhula chi Afrikaans ndi Zulu.
aaa jar man zaboooka akamfuse kutsaila kayembe alikuuu wakwera iti kuli tambala wavuta atola chimanga uwone
In Parliament Smoking Is Not Allowed.He Is Not Right Person To Debat Delibaration. When Motion Is In Process He Want 2 Go Out And Smoke Jah/chamba.
Mbewa zikatha anona swiswili nanga munthu fodya ali phwiiiiii amvekele anthu azakandibvotera ndiye Minyama yeni yeni
Zachamba
Can’t wait to see you playing in parliament football team. Possibly you will meet che Nkasa – the backbencher.
Basi zafika poti life kwinaku ikalephela tizithawila ku ndale?
I don’t see any ploblem for the foot ballers to contest as long as they have all the requirements needed.
Ingredients:
Add sugar n lots of tea in cold water
Leave it on the sun while covered
Then enjoy your homemade wine
Cannabis leaves
Remove all the seeds and strong stems
Gentry rub the leaves using your palm
Roll it on a leaf of dry maize Cob’s
Burn and enjoy smoking your ganja
Results
Everything is possible as long as you are willing to take a step further
More weed more fire
Kkkkk
Legalize ganja. .u got my vote
Kodi a Fischer msce adayipezera kwaani..mlekeni Mponda yemweyo..a Fischer pa chimwankhunda comm day sec school paja mudangotulukapo ndi JC…msapatse anthu zokamba…
Mwina analembanso man somewhere.
Tidziti akufuna kuthandiza dziko kapena akuona mbali inayi zikuma madzi
Azikakamba zotan kachambayu
Mmmm achamba ndi ambili koma kusaziwika bola wa chamba than riders kkkk
Good Jahman Nde Tsitsi Adzameta2 Nanga Amalola Mu Parliament
Mpira wakulepherani a jah man?
Can sm1 remind him dat they speak english at parliament,pls.
ENGLISH IN PARLIAMENT IS A MUST….
Kklkll waganiza bwa
Kkkk zinthu zaphweka iz
Akuona ngati ndi Chichewa pofunika auzidwiretu kuopa kumakangokhala…kkkkkkk
kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
Kkkkkkk amayesela. Ndamumvela lero pa program ya Cruise 5 ya zodiak pa YouTube…basi azikaphwanyilira konko
Mwina ayambiratu school ya KWACHA.kkkkkkkkkk
#Keffasi Ceph C sakudziwa kuti English ndi must mu nyumba ya malamulo.kkkkkk
kkkkkkkkkkkk. can i prophesy???? He will loose.
i wul vote for u jahman best right wing thoo am a nom
Zamatama ayitu,Inu mulindi mkazi??,mukufuna kuzasokoneza maanja amzanu??,Inu ife matama ayi,ndale zalowa zibwana eti,nanga muzamfufuza bwanji wina pankhani yolima chamba atakusankhani nduna popeza kwainu ndiye ndinyanja fodyayo.Zamatama ayi.
musatengele za player waku Liberia kugonjetsa chipani cha mayi uja
ndi akatundu aka George ware.muzatha chabe ndalama zanu
Previously it was musicians switching to politics now its turn for footballers …can’t wait to see fisher in parliament
Ka English kakoka kandikomela hvy kip it up Ccta
Drugs
Hahahaha vote for u jah man
abwere basi tavotera azibambo 6 kwathu kuno or nsewu watara sitimauziwa mwina jah man atithandiza
Hahahahaha!!!! Hahahahaha!!!!
A 24 Inu Mmanama Kwambiri, Mponda Tinamva Mmaradio Kt Ayamba Ndale, Koma Fisher Mkunama
It is true
Very true ndamvanso akuyankhura yekha pa Radio
Ok Nane Ndilengeza Kutsogoloku
Zalowa masanje kkkkkkkk
ife amalawi ndi choncho kma achoke uko Ku ulaya azawina poti mukuziwa pomwe amakhala sangawinedi kma Ku votela mafolena ndiye timaziwa ife iya
Retire ija yafikano kkkkkkk koma ndiye eish mesa amati afuna azapange za coaching course
kodi mukuyesa phada izi??????? inu ndi zitsiludi ndithu npaka mwagwirizana zopanga nw compete ma electionz
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!!!!!! let me think, if it is posssible that those guys are legal to do so.
Kkkkk Ndiye ndidzavotele ndani? Fischer or MPONDA
God gave us such liberty and we have a possibility to reach whichever limits in life, only if we have faith and believe in ourselves.
Chomuletsa ndichani kudzayimira u MP? Komanso, mbuzi zomwe tilinazo, mix zadyera m’ma constituents mu, zikusiyana pati ndikuwalola ‘Anong’a’ kudzayimira u MP…
Power hungry yavuta pa malawi, mpila nokha mukufunaso kulamula, enaso ndi aja ubusa pano akufuna upresident ice tizingo kuombelani m’manja eti? One ndingoyambitsa boko halamu tithetse mbwelela zimenezi
hihi paja ndwe Muslims eti😂
Zakhala boooh kti mwina adzakupatseniko thandizo la ndalama akadzawina inu azanthu wovutika ndalama a Bullets iya
Gud idea
kod Fisha ali ndi certificate ya MSCE???? osamangotsanzira ulibe zoyenereza2
Kkkkkk akapange legalizing marijuana
Mwina nkuzameneyelela ufulu wa player ndi ena aluso ndinso kuloleza kulima chamba, coz tikusowa anthu amenewa
Those guys have got money they still can make it into the Parliament and start fighting for football enhancement in this country coz it seems all MPs who have been there have nothing to do with football. Moreover being a dreadlocks star doesn’t hinder him to be a member of Parliament. In Malawi you don’t need a degree to be a member of Parliament just MSCE and leadership skills with a good background that people can trust that’s all
don’t kill me
Akufuna azikamenya mpira ku parliament
ha ha ha ha ha!!!! owowo???? zaphweka eti??? inexo n’zayima nawo.
Smoking is Hazardous to Health !
But not Ganja coz its healthier.
wat is combination? even here in SA we hv rasters in paliament even judge’s
I silute u name#fatsani pali ena sapanga research
Kkkkkkkkk smoking is hazardous
I don’t think this is the way to go. These guys have better things to do than doing politics.
Good news Rasta in the August House
Shaaaa adzameta tsitsi?
Kkkk! with God all things are possible.
Kma amafuna yekhayo wapabanja kkkk
Zalowa chibwana
Pa Malawi how to get rich?
Be a Politician or a Prophet
Sikuti Zalowa Chibwana Ayi Kungoti Anthuwa Malume awo ” George Weya, The President Elect” Awina Utsogoleri Wa Dziko La Liberia. Its Their Time.
Sizinalowe chibwana koma ali ndi ndalama zomwe angakwanitsile kupanga campaign full stop
Choka iwee brotocrate simawuziwa uphawi eti kumangokomenta zirizose basis chitsiru
Star mandowa umphawi ndi Fisher zikugwilizana bwanj.kwinaku ndi kusazindikira
Mmmm komaso abale aliyese got the choice of wat he or she wants thats wat democracy taught us afufuzeni bfo commentin they got money mmmm
Adakakhala Kut Simphawi Sadadzafuna Kupanga Contest.Shut Up Ur Mouth.
People think being a politician, they will be richer very fast. Well, time is coming we shall only allow people with PhD’s to contest
Phds mbava zoti sizidathandize MW maphuzilo mbweee kumangodya money ku bunda,ku poly chowoneka zero
Leadership is not PHD it’s all about good judgement
More fire guys mpaka muzafika upresident ndaonera Ku Liberia George Wear lero ndi president ndiye amene amaziwa chitukuko
Kkkkk kma yah! Ndie ameta rocks?
Kkkkkkkkkkkkk-kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk koma ziko next year
Kkkkkkk tamva basi
Kkkkkkk 2019??? Koma maufuluwa nde ationesa zinthutu.
kkkkkkk!!
Chamba
Ngati ndani?
Ndale zavuta pa Malawi.
KKKKKKK Zaphweka
2019 kkkkk