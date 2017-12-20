‘Wallaahi, Billaahi’: Uladi Mussa denies being bribed

Former Peoples Party (PP) acting President Uladi Mussa has denied being bribed by government to shoot down the electoral reforms bills in parliament.

The sentiments follow reports that United Democratic Front and some PP Members of Parliament (MPs) met President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu palace on to discuss on how they block the electoral reforms bills.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator alleged that the MPs were paid K150,000 for them to shoot down the bill. Other rumors claimed that PP MPs were given an additional K200,000 for them to side with the ruling DPP in defeating the bill in its early stages.

However, Mussa who was in attendance at the meeting at which Mutharika met with PP leaders has denied receiving money from government to defeat the bills.

“It’s not true, Wallaahi,Billah­i it is not true” said Mussa.

Meanwhile opposition PP MP’s have disclosed that they voted against the bills out their will.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been noted to have given the electoral reforms bills an ugly face saying it is move by opposition lawmakers to oust it.

Out of six bills under electoral reforms, only one, referendum bill was approved by parliament.