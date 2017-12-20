Shut up! Wait for 2019 – APM

President Peter Mutharika has told his critics to shut up and wait for 2019 when the country will hold elections claiming that making noise now is just a waste of time.

Mutharika said that as of now he is the president of the country having been voted in by the people in the 2014 elections. He said that any interference with his leadership is illegal as the only change of government that is acceptable by the constitution is through the ballot.

“We will not allow anyone to take government through the back door . If anyone wants to rule this country they should wait for democratic elections in 2019 . For now , I will not accept lawlessness because that is not acceptable in democratic environment,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika also added that in the 2019 elections he will floor other contestants.

He also took a swipe at religious leaders claiming that they are being used to intimidate his leadership and that of the Democratic Progressive Party.

“There are some people who would want to promote personal agenda under the guise of religious groupings by influencing others to demonstrate against my government,” he said.

At the event, Mutharika also dismissed the electoral reforms as a plot that was targeted at ousting him by the end of this year.

“They brought the issue of 50+1 claiming that they want to change the electoral system. The truth is that it was just a plot targeted at ousting me by 31 December,” said Mutharika.