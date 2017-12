A fierce fire has gutted part of Dyelatu market in Chikwawa district this morning, Malawi24 can report.

According reports, the inferno was caused by sparks on electricity power lines.

Meanwhile the cost of damage the fire has caused is yet to be known as authorities are yet to comment on the accident. Malawi has been having incidents of fire destroying markets in recent past.

The incidents have witnessed businesspeople losing property worth billions.