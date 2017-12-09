Barracks battle: KB V Moyale Barracks preview

Civo Stadium will be the place to be this afternoon when two military teams will battle it out for the top prize in the Fisd Challenge Cup final.

Very few would have predicted this particular match-up given Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks’ overall performance in the 2017 soccer season.

The last time the two teams played each other in a cup final was in 2013 in the Carlsberg Cup final at Mzuzu Stadium, with Kamuzu Barracks winning 1-0 courtesy of a second half strike from Harvey Nkacha.

Now, with KB winning last season’s TNM Super League, the pressure is on Moyale Barracks to end their silverware drought but they have a mountain to climb as they are facing a resilient side which is not new when it comes to winning trophies.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers have been in cup competitions where they have shown consistency, reaching the semifinals of Airtel Knockout Cup and Carlsberg Cup respectively where they failed to progress to the finals.

However, they have been outstanding in the Fisd Cup, knocking out two Blantyre based giants before reaching the finals of the competition and if they can face KB with the same fighting spirit, then their fellows will be in for more trouble.

Khuda Muyaba, Zondiwe Munthali, Boy Chima, Ntopwicho Njewa, Crispin Fukizi and Timothy Nyirenda will be some of the key players to watch in the encounter.

On the other hand, the Capital City based military outfit are very unpredictable when it comes to this stage. Runners up in 2016, KB will be looking forward to add another trophy to their cabinet just a year after becoming the first military team to win a Super League title.

They have enjoyed recent success over their fellows, beating them twice in the Super League and they are definitely the favorites to win this encounter.

Nkacha, Diouf Simaone, Lemani Nthala, Dave Banda, Kelvin Hanganda and Manase Chiyesa are all ready to repeat what they did to Moyale Barracks in 2013.

This is a brotherly fight that will end with smiles, blazing with all weapons at their disposal and all battlefield plans are all wrapped in tactical battle heads of one Billy Phambala and Nicholas Mhango.