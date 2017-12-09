Thugs attack former Bullets team manager

Former Nyasa Big Bullets team manager Rahim Ishmael, has been admitted at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after being attacked by thugs.

Ishmael was attacked in Chiwembe at around six o’clock on Thursday evening, about 200 metres away from his home.

Narrating the ordeal from his hospital bed in ward 6A, the former Bullets midfielder said the two attackers were armed with machetes and got away with two cellphones and cash.

“They demanded cellphones and cash to which I gave in, but they left me with a cut and dislocated elbow on my left arm. Thank God for saving my life,” said Ishmael who was in a stable and relaxed condition.

He was admitted on the same night and underwent surgery on the dislocation on Friday night.

Ishmael was an integral part of Bullets’ class of 2004, which dined and wined with the finest African stars on the continent, after defying all odds to reach the last 8 of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

It was the first time for a Malawian club to reach that far, with no other club attempting such a feat since.

The attack on Ishmael comes barely a day after a gang of robbers invaded Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo’s compound in Chigumula Township.

They failed to break into the house but ransacked his vehicle which was parked outside.