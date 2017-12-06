Power outage disrupts Parliament

Blackout disrupted parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday.

Lights went out in the House when Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi was responding to questions directed to his ministry.

Among the questions was one from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Thyolo Thava Mary Navicha who asked the ministry of health what it was doing to resolve challenges her constituents are facing to access healthcare services.

But as Muluzi was responding to the question darkness engulfed the House.

Later light returned in the chamber and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka-Chilenje apologised to the Members of Parliament over the incident.

“Parliament is yet to find the cause of the power outage and we hope this will end soon,” said Chilenje.

This is not the first time for this to happen.

Recently, power went out when Leader of Opposition Rt Hon Lazarus Chakwera was commenting on President Peter Mutharika’s address.