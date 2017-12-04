Chakwera walks out of Parliament

Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera has this afternoon walked out of Parliament due to government’s reluctance to table the Electoral Reforms Bills.

Reports say Chakwera and other opposition legislators walked out to express their anger.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya did not stop the Members of Parliament from leaving the house saying it is their right.

Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) want government to table the six Electoral Reforms Bills which if passed will among other things change the system of electing president from the current first past the post to the 50+1 percent system.

Before the current sitting of Parliament started, Chakwera threatened to boycott Parliament if government will not include the Electoral Reforms Bills on list of bills to be discussed.