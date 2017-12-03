Crocodile kills man in Lake Malawi

A 28-year-old man has lost his life after being attacked by a crocodile in the northern part of Lake Malawi in Karonga district.

According to deputy public relations officer for Karonga Police George Mulewa, the man who has been identified as Hussein Zibeli visited the lake at around 8am to meet his friends who by then were fishing there.

As soon as he arrived at the lake, the crocodile came to his position and caught him.

The fishermen who were around the scene of incident tried to rescue Hussein but they failed and it went away with him.

“As people tried to make all necessary means to trace where the crocodile went with Hussein, they saw his dead body floating in water at a nearby place,” said Mulewa.

Postmortem conducted by medical officials revealed that the death was due to haemorrhage and suffocation.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising people to be extra alert when going to any water body as we are heading towards rainy season and Christmas period to avoid deaths and injuries caused by such kind of dangerous aquatic animals.

Hussein Zibeli was from Kayunga village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga district.