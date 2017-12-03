Customers with illegal water connections to be arrested

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has said it will start taking to police customers who makes illegal water connections to steal water within its supply area.

According to BWB, apart from charging penalties as prescribed and mandated by its by-laws, the board will be treating all cases of illegal connections as criminal acts which will be prosecuted as such through the relevant law enforcement organs of government.

The board has said this is a way of dealing with the rise in cases of illegal water connections which will allow it to improve its service delivery through increased water supply.

The board has since encouraged members of the general public to report any suspected cases of illegal water consumptions to the board or any nearby police station.

BWB has promised to treat such cases with confidence and once proved to be correct, the tippers shall be rewarded by LWB at an equivalent of 10 percent of the total resultant charges up to a maximum of MK200,000 per reported case.

In reporting such cases, members of the general public are advised to make a distinction between illegal water connections and outstanding water bill arrears.

Illegal water connections relate to unmetered water that is stolen through an act of by-passing the board’s water meter while outstanding water bill arrears relate to metered consumed and billed water for which payment is yet to be made to the board by the consumer(s).

Blantyre Water Board supply areas include Ndirande, Chitawira, Nkolokosa, Mbayani and among others.