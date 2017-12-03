Catholics mobilised to join electoral reforms demo

Catholic Bishops in the country have agreed to support Public Affairs Committee’s (PAC) nationwide demonstrations which will be held on December 13.

The protests are aimed at expressing disappointment over government’s failure to table the Electoral Reforms Bills and its handling of the local government reforms.

The nationwide demonstrations will be held under the theme “We Demand Transformative Leadership: Now is the Time to Reclaim our Destiny.”

According to a letter signed by Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) secretary general Father Henry Saindi, the bishops have endorsed the demonstrations since ECM is part of PAC.

“During their Extraordinary Meeting held from 23th-39th November, 2O17 at the Catholic Secretariat, Lilongwe, the Bishops endorsed the peaceful marches on the basis that ECM is a member of PAC,” says the letter.

The bishops have since called on catholics to pray for the country’s leadership so that leaders should do what is right and good for the nation.

Catholics have also been encouraged to join the protests in the spirit of citizenship.

The letter says churches across the country should mobilise all catholics to participate in the peaceful march.