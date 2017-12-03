Two men killed, private parts cut off

Thugs have killed two men and chopped off their private parts in separate incidents in the Southern Region district of Chikwawa.

According to Chikwawa Police Spokesperson Constable Foster Benjamin, the killings are believed to have taken place on Thursday night.

Benjamin said Police have identified the two as 70-year-old man only known as Kaphelaphela from Malemia Village in the area of Traditional Authority Lundu and Frank Yakobe, 20, from Chadzuka Village in the area of T/A Ndakwera in the district.

He said Kaphelaphela was found murdered in his rented house at Julius Village in the area of T/A Makhwira.

Yakobe on the other hand was gruesomely killed on his way home from a bar at Group Village Headman Zalera in the district.

According to the police publicist, Yakobe was found dead in a bush between Chafuzika and Chadzuka Villages in the area of T/A Ndakwera.

“Police found several razor blades at the scene,” he said.

The police publicist added that private parts of the two and the right arm of Kaphalephale were cut off by the killers.

Meanwhile postmortem in both incidents has revealed that the deaths were as a result of severe loss of blood.

Benjamin said “Police have launched a manhunt for the killers.”