Mia should not divide MCP – Chakwera

The coming in of Sidik Mia into Malawi’s oldest party, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), seems to still be a subject of discussion.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera has said the party’s move to rope in political heavyweight Sidik Mia should not divide the MCP.

Chakwera made the remarks at a press briefing the party held in Lilongwe.

The briefing was aimed at announcing that Secretary General of the Gustav Kaliwo and other members have been welcomed back into the MCP National Executive Committee (NEC).

At the briefing, Chakwera called for calm in the MCP saying the fact that Mia and others have joined the party should not sow divisions in the party.

The MCP president called on members to be united so that the party should reposition itself ahead of the general elections in 2019.

On convention, Chakwera said a management meeting will be held to decide on convention.

On Friday the party held a meeting where they agreed to reinstitute the NEC members who were elected at the 2013 convention.

“The Malawi Congress Party is pleased to announce the following five NEC members elected at the 2013 party convention and the Secretary General duly appointed in accordance with the party constitution; First Deputy President (Richard Msowoya), deputy president (Macdonald Lombola), Secretary General (Gustavo Kaliwo), Treasure General (Tony Kandiero) and deputy SG (Chatonda Kaunda).

“The meeting accepted that there are divisions in the party but agreed that the unity of the party is of paramount importance.

Therefore, as the party we must advance on the basis of that unity. The meeting resolved that going forward NEC members, office bearers and party members must abide by the MCP constitution,” reads the statement to media signed by Chakwera and Kaliwo.