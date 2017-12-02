Malawi under-20 squad named

The Malawi under-20 national football team squad for Cosafa 2017 youth championship in Kitwe, Zambia has been named.
According to a statement released on 1 December signed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Gift Gunda, the young Flames wil leave the country on Sunday, 3rd December.
The 20 man squad has seen the bankers of Silver strikers pumping in four of its players.
They are Kondwani Mwaila, Haji Wali, Levison Maganizo and Ronald Pangani while Wanderers have only contributed two.
Malawi are in group A with Swaziland, Uganda and defending champions Zambia.
Malawi will face Uganda in their opening match at the tournament while the Young Chipolopolo will face Swaziland at Arthur Davies stadium in Kitwe as the top team in each group will be assured of a place in the semifinals.
Full squad travelling:
GOALKEEPERS
1. Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC
2. Christopher Mikuwa – Blantyre United FC
DEFENDERS
3. Nixon Nyasulu. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC
4. Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers FC
5. Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United FC
6. Haji Wali – Silver Strikers FC
7. Precious Sambani. – Be Forward Wanderers FC
8. Kelvin Kadzinje. – Premier Bet Wizards FC
9. Sydney Chabulika- premier Bet Wizards FC
10. Charles Petro- Premier Bet Wizards FC
MIDFIELDERS and STRIKERS
11. Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles FC
12. Chimwemwe Idana. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC
13. Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets FC
14. Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards FC
15. Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars FC
16. Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers FC
17. Ronald Pangani. – Silver Strikers FC
18. Ernest Petro. – NMC Big Bullets
19. Clement Bingula – Masters Security Services Youth FC
20. Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers
TECHNICAL PANEL
Ronny Van Geneugden – Snr Team Coach
Gerald Phiri – Head Coach [Under 20]
De clerk Msakakuona – Assistant Coach
Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach
Phillip Nyasulu. – Goalkeeper
Coach Griffin Saenda jnr – Team Manager
Christopher Mwenegamba – Team Doctor