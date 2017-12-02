Malawi under-20 squad named

The Malawi under-20 national football team squad for Cosafa 2017 youth championship in Kitwe, Zambia has been named.

According to a statement released on 1 December signed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Gift Gunda, the young Flames wil leave the country on Sunday, 3rd December.

The 20 man squad has seen the bankers of Silver strikers pumping in four of its players.

They are Kondwani Mwaila, Haji Wali, Levison Maganizo and Ronald Pangani while Wanderers have only contributed two.

Malawi are in group A with Swaziland, Uganda and defending champions Zambia.

Malawi will face Uganda in their opening match at the tournament while the Young Chipolopolo will face Swaziland at Arthur Davies stadium in Kitwe as the top team in each group will be assured of a place in the semifinals.

Full squad travelling:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC

2. Christopher Mikuwa – Blantyre United FC

DEFENDERS

3. Nixon Nyasulu. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC

4. Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers FC

5. Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United FC

6. Haji Wali – Silver Strikers FC

7. Precious Sambani. – Be Forward Wanderers FC

8. Kelvin Kadzinje. – Premier Bet Wizards FC

9. Sydney Chabulika- premier Bet Wizards FC

10. Charles Petro- Premier Bet Wizards FC

MIDFIELDERS and STRIKERS

11. Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles FC

12. Chimwemwe Idana. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC

13. Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets FC

14. Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards FC

15. Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars FC

16. Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers FC

17. Ronald Pangani. – Silver Strikers FC

18. Ernest Petro. – NMC Big Bullets

19. Clement Bingula – Masters Security Services Youth FC

20. Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers

TECHNICAL PANEL

Ronny Van Geneugden – Snr Team Coach

Gerald Phiri – Head Coach [Under 20]

De clerk Msakakuona – Assistant Coach

Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach

Phillip Nyasulu. – Goalkeeper

Coach Griffin Saenda jnr – Team Manager

Christopher Mwenegamba – Team Doctor