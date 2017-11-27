Moyale, Tigers share spoils

After winning against Dwangwa United on Thursday, Moyale Barracks failed to use home advantage as they drew 1-1 with Azam Tigers at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams played out a goalless first half and after 29 minutes in the second half the score was still 0-0.

That changed in the 80th minutes when man of the moment for the soldiers Khuda Muyaba found a chance in the six yard box and he made no mistake but to put the ball into the net.

However, two minutes later the visitors equalized through Sasimbiwe Kanyinji. The game ended 1-1.

Moyale now have 40 points from 28 games and are on position seven while the Kau Kau boys are on position 11 with 31 points and have also played 28 games.

After the match, Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga said they missed a lot of chances but they played well and are still in a good position.

“Our target is to finish in the top eight so position seven is not too bad to us but we will try our best to win the rest of the games in order at least to go top five,” said Kamanga.

Tigers team manager Robin Alufandika hailed the players for managing to get a point.

“It was a game to watch especially in the second half but some decisions by referees were not fair to us, all in all we managed to force a draw, returning back with a point is better than none,” said Alufandika.

A few games are remaining to wind up the 2017 Tnm Super League season with a neck to neck fight for championship between Mighty Be Forward with 59 points and Nyasa Big Bullets coming second with 58 points after both teams drew on Sunday.