Design change to delay upgrading of Zomba Ground

The first phase of upgrading works for the Zomba Community Centre Ground will be delayed by two months due to a change in design.

This has been disclosed by Spokesperson of the Zomba City Council, Mercy Chaluma.

According to Chaluma, the first phase of the project, which started in August this year was expected to end this December but could spill into February, 2018.

“Currently we have a consultant on the ground who has discovered that we don’t have enough space for the project in its initial design. So he has come up with a new design in order to incorporate everything in our plans on that limited space. We anticipate to turn this into a 20,000 seater stadium so we cannot compromise on that.

“This means we are going to have underground shops, toilets and car park to free some space for the stands. That is what has delayed the first phase,” said Chaluma.

She however said that other projects within the first phase like construction of the community hall and VIP stand are progressing well.

Chaluma added that should the work continue to progress well until December, they are hopeful of getting some additional money from Government during its mid-year budget review in January, to commence the second phase just after the first.

Chaluma further explained that the construction of the open stands will be the main project in the second phase while that of the fence falls within phase one.

DEC Construction are in charge of the first phase which is pegged at K634 million kwacha.

Upon the completion of this phase, Chaluma said the City Council will invite bids to identity the contractor for phase two.

The entire stadium project which is being funded by Malawi Government is valued at K3 billion and is expected to conclude in 2019.