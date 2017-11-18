Four injured in head-on collision

A head-on collision in Lilongwe on Friday morning left four people injured.

According to reports, two of the victims sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred on Khongoni Street at Area 47 Sector 5 and involved a Toyota Vits registration number BU 4225 and a Toyota Fortuner registration number NA 260 which were going in opposite directions.

An eyewitness said the driver of the Vits was speeding and the car moved out of its lane leading to the crash.

After the collision, the Vits veered off the road to the nearside drainage.

All the four people who got injured were in the Vits.