Fisd to dress semifinalists

Fisd Company Limited will give uniforms and money to teams that will play in the semifinals of the Fisd Challenge Cup this weekend.

The four teams that are in the semifinals are Kamuzu Barracks, Moyale Barracks, Masters Security and Nyasa Big Bullets. According to Football Association of Malawi marketing officer Limbani Matola, the company will give two pairs of uniform to each team.

Matola added that FISD will also give K1 million kwacha to each team before the game as a preparation package.

The winner of the Fisd Challenge Cup will walk away with K15 million Malawi kwacha while the runners up will pocket K5 million kwacha. In the semifinals, Masters Security will play Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday while on Sunday Nyasa Big Bullets will face Moyale Barracks.

The final game of the cup is expected to be played early December.

Be Forward Wanderers won the cup last year but this year they were booted out by Moyale in the preliminary round.