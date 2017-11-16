Wandale says government wants to kill him

People’s Land Organisation (PLO) leader Vincent Wandale has accused government of sending him to Zomba Mental Hospital in order to kill him.

Wandale said he suspects government will kill him when he goes to the hospital.

He was speaking on Thursday in Lilongwe where a court ruled that he should be taken to mental hospital for treatment.

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha made the ruling at the Magistrate’s Court in the city.

Before making the ruling, the court analysed a medical report compiled by a psychiatrist at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Chiotcha also heard arguments from the state and Wandale who was representing himself.

This means Wandale will not face trial. He was arrested last month and charged with publication of false statements likely to cause fear and alarm to the public.

Wandale who claims that he is president of United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (MUST) is pushing for the secession of the two districts from Malawi to form one country.

The PLO leader is also answering charges of obtaining money by false pretence. Members of PLO accused Wandale and three other leaders of collecting K3.1 million from the villagers after promising them land.

Wandale however said the money was membership fees which every member was required to pay.