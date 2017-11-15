Malawi monitoring situation in Zimbabwe

Malawi has refused to comment on events in Zimbabwe saying government is still monitoring the situation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Fabiano has told the local media that government is closely watching the situation in Zimbabwe where the military has detained 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe.

Fabiano said Malawi is still gathering information on the issue and will comment at an appropriate time.

The army has taken control in Zimbabwe and has installed sacked vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country’s interim leader in what the army has described as a “bloodless transition of power”.

Mnangagwa was sacked recently to pave the way for First Lady Grace Mugabe to take over from her husband, a move that did not please the military.

The army warned on Monday, following Mnagangwa’s sacking, that it would not hesitate to step in to end purges against former liberation war fighters.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Grace Mugabe has fled to Namibia where she is seeking protection.