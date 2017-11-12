Soldier sings about maizegate, tractorgate in new release

Malawi’s Sir Soldier Lucius Banda has in his new song sang about two scandals namely maizegate and tractorgate.

In the new song titled “King Solomoni”, soldier has expressed worry over hardships that Malawians are facing at a time when ruling elites are stealing public resources citing the two scandals.

According to Banda, it is bad for the politicians to be playing with Malawians when the ordinary citizens are lacking basic needs such as medicine and water.

He further alleges that some of the leaders are not Malawian citizens that is why they don’t care about problems that the citizens are going through.

According to soldier, the ruling elites know they are not Malawians and will go to where they came from when things get worse.

Banda, a well-known music icon in Malawi, was born on 17 August 1970 in in Balaka District of Southern Malawi.

His music legacy dates way back in 1983 when he was thirteen years old when he started singing with his brother Paul Banda and leader of Alleluya Band. He first appeared on stage in 1985 with his brother’s led Alleluya Band.

Banda started his music career while in elementary school (Primary) at Mponda Full Primary School which lies near the catholic parish in Balaka. To further his music career Lucius Banda decided to go to music school in South Africa. This dream was fulfilled in 1993 when he joined Dorkey house in Johannesburg, where he spent one full year studying music.

His first album titled ‘Son of a Poor Man’ became popular because of hits like Mabala, Get up stand up, Linda and Life on Earth. From there he launched his long career of music.