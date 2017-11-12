Recent News
Lucius Banda

Soldier sings about maizegate, tractorgate in new release

Malawi’s Sir Soldier Lucius Banda has in his new song sang about two scandals namely maizegate and tractorgate.

In the new song titled “King Solomoni”, soldier has expressed worry over hardships that Malawians are facing at a time when ruling elites are stealing public resources citing the two scandals.

According to Banda, it is bad for the politicians to be playing with Malawians when the ordinary citizens are lacking basic needs such as medicine and water.

He further alleges that some of the leaders are not Malawian citizens that is why they don’t care about problems that the citizens are going through.

According to soldier, the ruling elites know they are not Malawians and will go to where they came from when things get worse.

Banda, a well-known music icon in Malawi, was born on 17 August 1970 in in Balaka District of Southern Malawi.

His music legacy dates way back in 1983 when he was thirteen years old when he started singing with his brother Paul Banda and leader of Alleluya Band. He first appeared on stage in 1985 with his brother’s led Alleluya Band.

Banda started his music career while in elementary school (Primary) at Mponda Full Primary School which lies near the catholic parish in Balaka. To further his music career Lucius Banda decided to go to music school in South Africa. This dream was fulfilled in 1993 when he joined Dorkey house in Johannesburg, where he spent one full year studying music.

His first album titled ‘Son of a Poor Man’ became popular because of hits like Mabala, Get up stand up, Linda and Life on Earth. From there he launched his long career of music.

 

206 Comments

  5. Willie Maluwa on

    Thank you mr banda for that always i ppliciate you as you a solder i salute u.. Anthu kanyimbo kameneka mwina kazizambidwa munthawi yakampeni chifukwatu paja amalawi sachedwa kuiwala big up mr banda yasala nyimbo ya kuzima kwamagetsi

  13. Twaibu Saeed on

    well done Lucius for remind us others they forget already about maizegate that’s problem we have we forget so quick and if someone by next year make comedy about K5000 I think we will complain again our Malawi is getting rotten let’s ponder that and do something

  16. Thom Freshmans Muyande on

    lusiyasi vomelezan kut nthawi yanu idatha koma choti mudziwe mungaimbe chotan malwi cannot not acknowlege u as a freedom fighter taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa u a far wat u know z critisizing u never come wit solutions mmm shame on u ,,,,, anthu omenyera ufulu adakwana nde uzingoimba pot studio ili muklhodekomaso ana amakuperesa pa nyimbo heavy tiyeni tisiyre ena

  19. Frank Jumbe on

    Some of you commenting here clearly show that your nothing but idiots. Just full of hate. Lucius stands for the poor. Where government can not act like in the case of maize-gate and tractor-gate, Lucius comes in to remind us what type of government we have. So if you think Lucius is not important to you, he is very important to some of us. He speaks on our behalf. So you better know that we stand with those who really represent us. Keep it up Lucius!

  22. Lucious Mvinda on

    Apapa nde mwabwerera chikale man musadande nd okunyozan chomw ndimaziwa nd choti ku malawi kuli anthu ophunzira odzaza nd uchitsiru komans anthu osaphunzira koma okhal nd nzeru monga malemba anenera kuti Nzeru ya dziko lapans Mulungu anaipusisa nde Mr Soldier imban zomw mwaziona

  23. Peter K. Mchachah on

    Cease fire, take over, yahwe,, not easy…….,freedom ndikamanvera nyimbo zochokera kuma albums awa mumtima ndimamva tseke tseke. Kma zalerozi mmmmmmmmm nzovuzedi wawa, poti zangolowa chipwilikiti basi.

  27. Haward Salamangwe on

    Solder ndiwewekha mwana opanda mamtha wachidwi padziko lake.ukaimba amachitakomanyazi mkuyamba kukomza zolakwikazo.Moti usaleke mpaka matractor onse atuluke.Abingu siopusa pokawagula ayi adaonakut alimi atopandikulimira makasu.Sikut zinali zachipan koma zadziko.Ena ochenjera mopusa anazitengangati zafamilly.

  31. Steven Kaitano on

    Whatever guys,u Malawians mulibe pabwino,soldier akayimba nyimbo yoti mudziwe choona mukuyankhula mbwelera,Bushiri athandizeko mwati satanic,uyo wakubayo akaba mumangolira,lero magetsi ndi awa Malawi yangokhala ngati Ku manda tsopano,wake up guys,iyeyu simunthu wamba ngakhale mukuti sanaphunzire koma Ali ndi zonse zosowa pa moyo wake Chifukwa cha Khama lake,enanu mpaka Ku chanco lero panopa chamba ndi mowa basi, ndi uyu osaphunzirayu bwaaah shame on u Malawians.

  49. Martin Samuel Tchiphi on

    Soldier, uyimbenso nyimboyo uwonjezere kuti nduna ina inakabisa tractor yakubayo ku Ntcheu cha ku Kasinje uko. Ukafuna dzina la ndunayo ndikuuza. Panopa tractor’yo ili komweko.

  54. Shaibu Milazi on

    Ndiwe wachikulire Banda, asiye azibwebweta choncho, mukukamba za Chanel 0 I’ve Ku Malawi tili ndi Chanel 0? Umbuli basi, amend alinayo anditumizireko kuwhatsapp pa number iyi: +27791649206

  65. Nobert Mwale on

    l dnt like this coward man! komaso too much kufuna kukhala ozindikila koma ali mbuli yachabechabe if you have nkhani timapita kucourt! Nyimbo zimafuna kusangalasa anthu osati milandu mbweee!!!! zimenezo zakale kake lomwe lija dziko lili ndi mazoba like you!!! kumachita kukuposa Gwaladi yemwe kuganiza!! iweyo ndi nkhasa mbuzi zokhazokha!!

  66. Alex Malunga on

    Lucius mwana wa nabanda okana bambo ake ngati amapangidwa ndi mayi ekha,omangisa mchemwali wake,olephela kuthandiza Mchimwene wake Join?,Group la atcheya?,angathandize ndani pa malawi awa,ineyo ndikadawonela oyimba amene atukuka ali ku zembani ie mlaka,nsaku, billy,b4 asanayime pa okha,odzuzula nzake ayambe wadziweluza kaye b4 acusing ena mMalawi

  69. Mwadziwe Ayao on

    How ever you criticize Lucius Chiccio Banda shows you are nothing . Did he mention your name in his songs? He was there in music industry before you born and still there. Do you know the means of what you are saying? Why don’t you go in parliament if you have an original certificate. Wakeup My country. Don’t forget “SAYENDA ADABALA MWANA OYENDA” He can fight freedom for you educated people . Mark my words Nsanje kaduka lekani . Iye ali ndi mwai otilankhulira ife anzeru fe. Kupanda apo aaaa kaya. Tizingolira kuutsibe Chomcho. Big up Soldier Lucius Chiccio Banda. Patsogoro ndi ndi Chilungamo. Osafooka munayambira kutali kulimbana ndi Kamuzu . Be civilized Malawians truth pains. Be Blessed Lucius Banda

  82. Maxton Manyembe on

    His songs are not competetive internationally. His songs are for malawian politicians and some of their followers. His music can not be played on puopular tv stations like channel o. He forged a Malawi certificate inorder to become a Member of Parliament we have not forgotten.

    • Gerrald Gervazio on

      Wamva zomwe Peter Mutharika wanena pa za ma educational certificates a Lazarous Chakwera? APM says Chakwera’s credentials are fake.This is a political way of making Chakwera suffer public ridicule for playing his oversight role in checking excesses and ineffieciences.Do u remember the issue that touched on Bingu’s raw nerve? it was impeachment procedures for a president.Both his conviction and sentence were quashed by the appeal court.

    • Charles Sindizieswa Okonko Banda on

      Certifocate issue is almost personal boss but kuba chimanga plus kudzasowetsa ma tractors and ndikudzamiza a Malawi on genisets its a national and has brought national debate….anthuwa aba mokwana, thanks to Soldier,tamvako za tractorgate”hehehe

