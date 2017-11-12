Bullets keep title hopes alive with win

A late goal by Nelson Kangunje gave second placed Bullets a 1-0 win over Mzuni to keep their title hopes alive.

The Super League encounter was played at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Bullets missed a penalty earlier in the game but Kangunje ensured the miss should not be the main talking point when he won it for the visitors.

The first highlight of the game came in the sixth minute.

Chiukepo Msowoya found the back of the net with a header but the assistant referee signaled for offside and the goal was ruled out.

Later Mzuni were also denied a goal for offside when a free kick taken by Lazarus Deco Nyemera was connected into the net by Chisomo Giliyoni.

As both teams looked to open the scoring, Bullets won a penalty after Victor Gondwe handled the ball in the box.

Chiukepo took it but his brother Happy Msowoya in Mzuni’s goal saved the penalty kick. The first half ended goalless.

In the second half, both teams struggled to create chances.

However, Bullets managed to find the winner in the 87th minute through Nelson Kangunje.

Head coach for Bullets Rodgers Yasin was happy to keep on winning games saying the aim of the team is to win the league this season.

“Mzuni is a good side but we managed to collect maximum points.

“Our aim is to win the league this season, but all in all we are fighting each and every game we are going to be there,” said Yasin.

Mzuni head coach Alex Ngwira said they are still hoping to finish in top eight.

“We still have a chance to end in top eight and the last five games remaining are good for us to get 15 points,” he said.

He added that they played well against Bullets but one mistake cost them the game.

Bullets have 54 points, four behind league leaders Be Forward Wanderers who beat Azam Tigers on Sunday.