Bullets should expect tough game – Mzuni warn

Mzuni have warned Nyasa Big Bullets that they will not have it easy when the two teams meet on Sunday in the Malawi Super League at Mzuzu stadium.

Assistant coach McNebert Kadzuwa told Malawi24 that their aim is to finish in the top eight hence the visitors should expect a tough game.

“The game against Big Bullets is not a game for us just to lose but to play our lungs out, let me take this advantage to tell Bullets that this time they will face a tough Mzuni team and we are going to win at any cost,” he said.

Bullets are on second position with 51 points, four points behind leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who have 55 points.

Mzuni are on position 10 with 30 points.