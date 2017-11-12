Moyale win Presidential Cup

Moyale Queens won the Northern Region Presidential Cup Netball champions after beating Karonga Sisters 33 baskets to 22 on Saturday.

For winning the trophy, Moyale received K200,000 and a trophy while their opponents Karonga pocketed K150,000.

Third placed Super Queens from Mzuzu went away with K125,000 while Malongo Sisters from Rumphi received K100,000 for finishing fourth.

Netball Association of Malawi President Khungekile Matiya was among people who watched the games that took place at Katoto netball court.

Matiya told reporters that this year the National Presidential Finals will be held in the North.

She also promised to help Northern Region netball teams to secure sponsorship.