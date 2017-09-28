Malawi journalists challenged in health science reporting

In a move to encourage health science reporting among journalists, Malawi Liverpool Wellcome Trust (MLWT) has introduced a new category to award journalists with best reports on health science.

Speaking at a signing of Memorandum of Understanding between MLWT and Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter in Blantyre on Wednesday on the new category, MLWT Director Professor Stephen Gordon urged journalists to take health science reporting seriously.

“We are joining MISA today for journalists to take serious issues to do with health science,” said Gordon in an interview with Malawi24.

Chief of Health Services in Malawi’s Ministry of Health Charles Mwasambo assured journalists of support with relevant information for them to report on health issues in the country.

On her part, MISA Malawi chapter Chairperson Tereza Ndanga applauded the introduction of award on health science reporting saying it is to improve health reporting in the country.

“This will help us to clarify very complex issues that researchers are working on and that is important. We hope to see an improvement on how we are reporting the subject,” said Ndanga.

The MoU has witnessed MLWT and MISA Malawi promoting health science reporting through encouraging journalists to come up with good news stories.