Congolese rapes 3 year old baby

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 43-year-old Congolese national for raping a three-year-old girl.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani told Malawi24 that Gahizi Anania who hails from Kivu in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is suspected to have sexually abused the young girl on Friday at Area 50 in Lilongwe.

According to Makalani, the mother of the victim realized about the incident after she had noticed some signs of a possible sexual abuse on the child.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement under section 138 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, Kanengo Police Station has revealed that it has registered 32 cases of rape from January to August, 2017 against 34 cases in the same period in 2016.

The police station recorded 46 cases of child sexual abuse during the whole of 2016 and 30 cases in 2015.