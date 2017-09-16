Fire in Mzuzu: Vendors torch stadium, attack Mayor

Infuriated by the exercise by police to demolish their structures at Vigwagwa market, irate vendors caused havoc in Mzuzu city last night.

Reports say the vendors owning the structures at the market have overtime been told they are operating in an illegal space but have failed to give in to calls to relocate.

Due to the failure by the vendors to move out, police last night went on to demolish the structures but only sparkled an unprecedented reaction from the vendors.

In retaliation, the vendors rushed to Mzuzu stadium and city council where they reportedly set fire to some equipment being used by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) for the national registration exercise.

As if this was not enough, the vendors went to city house of the city’s Mayor in Mchengautuba where in the course of torching his house, community members came to the mayor’s rescue.

MORE TO FOLLOW.