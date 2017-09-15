Mutharika leaves Malawi on private jet

President Peter Mutharika has left Malawi today through Kamuzu International Airport on a private jet.

Mutharika will take the chartered flight for the two-hour flight to South Africa using the chartered plane where he will board a commercial flight to New York, United Sates of America to attend the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 19 to 25.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday morning, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi said Mutharika’s use of both a private jet and commercial flight for the journey will cut costs.

Dausi also claimed that Mutharika is the only president form the SADC region who will arrive in America on a commercial flight.

The government spokesperson however refused to reveal the cost of the trip and Mutharika’s stay in the United States saying he should first confirm with ministries of foreign affairs and finance.

During the trip Mutharika is expected to address the assembly on September 20.

The president will also present Malawi’s position at the High Level Meeting on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse while at the High Level meeting of the General Assembly on the Appraisal of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, the president will seek solutions to the emerging challenges of trafficking in persons.

According to Dausi, Mutharika will meet with fellow heads of state, business captains and heads of conglomerates present in order to shift the country from being a consuming nation to becoming a manufacturing and exporting country which will in turn improve our economy.