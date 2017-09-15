Rapist given 12-year jail term

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 10-year-old girl in Blantyre.

Deputy spokesperson for Limbe Police Widson Nhlane identified the convict as Frank John.

According to Nhlane, the convict who comes from Mapwesera village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo on August 6 this year sexually abused the girl in Kachere Township when her parents were away.

“The convict is married and they are neighbours in this township. He called the victim into his house when she was playing with colleagues and gave her soaked rice and promised to give groundnuts later,” he explained

He then raped the girl and gave her K100 so that she should not reveal to anyone what happened.

But the victim revealed the issue to her parents and Frank John was arrested on the same day.

When he appeared in court he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The presiding Magistrate Thoko Soko said such cases are rampant and girls need to be protected hence handing him a 12-year jail term to act as a deterrent to would be offenders.