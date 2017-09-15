Is Jah Prayzah the son of Oliver Mtukudzi?

Zimbabwe’s high flying vocalist Jah Prayzah continues to make headlines on and off the mic in Malawi with the latest news focusing on who his biological father is.

According to some Malawians, Prayzah is the son of legendary Zimbabwean musician, Oliver Mtukudzi.

This is owed to some notable common elements in their music.

However, sources in Zimbabwe refutes the claim about the singer’s biological father.

Other sources only indicate that Prayzah considers the legend as his father along mentorship lines.

Further information sourced by this publication reveal that Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe, is not bloodily related to Mtukudzi.

The Mdhara Vachauya hit maker has worked with the award winning legend on a number of projects, which triggered him to liken their working relationship to that of father and son in 2013, as reported by Nehanda radio dot com.

Mdhara Vachauya, which is also a title track for Prayzah’s latest album, introduced the singer in Malawi early this year.

Disregarding the language barrier, Malawians are in love with the song such that others have gone as far as producing its Chichewa cover.