Phiri, Kabvala win Sparc Systems golf tourney

The competition attracted more than 70 golfers at Blantyre Sports Club where Welkom Phiri and Doreen Kabvala came out top to win the tournament which is sponsored by Sparc Systems Limited.

Competing in men’s section, Phiri scored 39 stable ford to win the competition and he was followed by Sam Mwale on second position, with Alfred Chikale coming out third.

Both Mwale and Chikale scored 38 each but the former was counted in to finish on second position.

And speaking after his victory, Phiri said he was not surprised because he was very composed from the word go.

“It was a difficult competition and I started badly because I did not make a point on my first hole. I then reorganized myself and I managed to score enough points on my front and back,” said Phiri.

In women’s category, Kabvala enjoyed success after shooting 36 points to beat seasoned golfer Diana Kambale and Joline Pereira who both came out second and third with 35 and 33 points respectively.

Kabvala said: “The last time I won a trophy was in 2016 and I am very happy to have ended my drought. I am very grateful to Sparc Systems for sponsoring this tourney because it has given me an opportunity to return to the top,” she said.

Apart from the main prizes, individual awards were given to best individual performers. Connie Karuku and Nabel Gaffar won different prizes for their top individual performances.

The company’s Managing Director Wisely Phiri said the competition has registered massive growth as a field of over 70 golfers took part.

He was also quick to reveal that Sparc Systems Limited will continue supporting the tournament in the years to come.

“Last time we had 65 golfers but the numbers keep on increasing because we hit somewhere around 80 and with this overwhelming support, we will be back next year,” he said.

Apart from sponsoring the competition, the company donated K400,000 to Blantyre Sports Club Golf section towards the maintenance of the greens.