Police recover K90,000 worth of items

Police in Bangwe on Wednesday recovered items which were stolen from a house in Bangwe on Sunday.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane said the police have also arrested the robber identified as Tony Timothy aged 22.

The publicist said Timothy during the night of September 4 broke into a house in Bangwe Township and stole TV Screen, DVD players and Panasonic twitters all valued at K90,000.

“After fruitful investigations we have managed to arrest the mentioned suspect and recover all stolen items which the owner has positively identified,” Nhlane added.

Tony Timothy will appear in court soon to answer charges of burglary and theft.

He comes from Tachiwa village in the Area of Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka district.

The law enforcers has since warned members of the general public that the law will not spare involved in crime.

The police have however commended the cordial relationship they have with members of the general public saying it is bearing fruits since suspected criminals are being arrested.