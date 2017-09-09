Lilongwe City South East constituents happy to vote again

Eligible voters in Lilongwe City South East constituency have said they are happy with the opportunity to vote again and choose a new Member of Parliament.

The residents said a by-election in the area will afford them the opportunity to vote for a legislator of their choice.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will conduct by-elections in Lilongwe City South East on October 17 after a court ruled that results of the 2014 Parliamentary elections for the constituency are null and void.

Malawi24 caught up with some eligible voters during presentation of nomination of letters of candidates at Chiwoko TDC in the constituency who disclosed that the elections will really make them practice their right to vote.

In an interview, one eligible voters Ethel Kumwenda said the court ruling that the constituency should have by-elections is great since the 2014 elections raised questions.

Another voter Moses Gwada said the decision by the court can be regarded as an indication that the Judiciary works independently.

He expressed hope that the October 17 will help constituents to usher in a person who will develop the area.

Independent candidates Christopher Joseph Manja and Ellen Kadango as well as Reuben Ngwenya of Democratic Progressive Party and Malawi Congress Party’s Ulemu Msungama are contesting for the Lilongwe City South East Constituency parliamentary seat.

The October by-elections will also take place in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency in Lilongwe, Mayani North Ward in Dedza, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje.